After a heartbreaking cancelation due to the coronavirus in 2020, Minneapolis will get another shot at hosting one of the biggest skiing events in the world.

Theodore Wirth Park will host the FIS Cross Country World Cup for three days of racing from February 16-18, 2024, U.S. Ski & Snowboard Cross Country announced on Friday.

The Minneapolis dates are part of a North American tour that will be the first time in over two decades that the continent has hosted World Cup races, a streak that was supposed to be broken in 2020 before the races were canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Loppet Foundation, along with the American Birkebeiner coordinated the scheduling of the event.

"We are really excited to have the USA back on the World Cup calendar for 2024," U.S. Ski & Snowboard Cross Country Director Chris Grover said in a statement. "After coming so close in 2019, the Loppet Foundation is hungry to host these races, and the creative bid from the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation makes for a great package of racing in the U.S. and Canada."

The North American section of the 2023-2024 schedule will feature three races in Canmore, Alberta, Canada (Feb. 9-11) followed by three in Minneapolis (Feb. 16-18) and two in Cable, Wis. (Feb. 22-24).

Theodore Wirth Park was set to host the World Cup Cross Country event last year but it was canceled on March 13, 2020 when the coronavirus first emerged in Minnesota.

Twenty thousand fans had been expected to attend the event, which had a $2.5 million budget and was set to feature international stars including Jessie Diggins of Afton, before it was canceled.

Diggins made World Cup history in March when she became the first American woman to win overall cross-country title.