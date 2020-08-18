There are deep-rooted problems within the Minneapolis Police Department that have eroded public support. At the same time, the idea of reducing the size of MPD lacks majority backing in the city, while confidence in the current chief remains high.

Those are some of the key findings in a recent Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll of registered Minneapolis voters. Respondents overwhelmingly believe that Black and white people are treated differently by the criminal justice system overall — a view shared by 96% of Black voters and 82% of white voters. In addition, two in three view the MPD unfavorably.

Still, the results confirm that the mantra to dismantle or defund police pushed by many activists does not have majority support among citizens most affected by what happens to the MPD.

The poll found that 40% of respondents wanted a smaller police force, while 44% opposed the idea. Among Black respondents, 50% opposed cutting the number of police officers, while 35% backed the idea. The findings represent the first broad look at how the public views law enforcement in Minneapolis since George Floyd died in police custody in May, which swiftly prompted initiatives to overhaul the MPD.

Understandably, most residents don't want fewer cops responding to their calls during a time when shootings and other violent crimes have been increasing. Some of the activists pushing to eliminate or shrink the force on behalf of Black people and other people of color are clearly not representing the full range of views on policing in those communities.

A separate informal Star Tribune survey of Minneapolis businesses, including some that lost everything in the rioting after Floyd's death, found little support for eliminating the MPD but widespread agreement that the department's culture must change. The Star Tribune Editorial Board has made that same argument.

Although there wasn't deep support for reducing the size of the MPD, according to the Minnesota Poll, respondents overwhelmingly supported shifting some police funding to social service programs. That's a worthwhile goal, but residents need to fully understand the city's budget pressures and public safety needs.

Earlier this month, the city's Charter Commission blocked a City Council-led ballot initiative that would have eliminated a requirement that the city maintain a police force, saying it needed more time to study the proposal.

Still, after Floyd's death, citizens have rightly said "enough" while demanding overdue changes in policing. The poll results confirm that they want better policing — not no policing. The poll also found relatively strong support for Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who want to change the MPD's culture.

Council members, a majority of whom have supported eliminating the MPD and replacing it with a vaguely defined public safety entity, should heed the poll results as they work with Frey and Arradondo to reform policing and rebuild public trust in the department.