Minneapolis voters will see only one rent control proposal on the ballot this fall, after city council members failed Friday to override the mayor's veto of a second one.

Voters will be asked in November to give the City Council power to either enact its own rent control ordinance or put such an ordinance before voters in a future election.

Mayor Jacob Frey last week vetoed a different ballot question that would have asked voters to give residents the power to draft a rent control ordinance through petition, with later approval from the council or voters.

The vote brought resolution to a long and contentious debate over who should oversee a process that aims to make housing more affordable for low-income renters. Setting rent increase caps on private residential property has been done in other states, including recently in Oregon and California, as well as more than 180 other municipalities.

The ballot question in November will give the city control on figuring out an ordinance, either by the City Council enacting one or asking voters to approve one once they define specifics.

In his veto last week, Frey said the resident-led measure would outsource city leaders' core responsibilities to an interest group. He also expressed concerns that a resident-led initiative would open the city to a continuous stream of flawed policies not backed by data and experts.

Seven council members voted Friday to override Frey's veto, two votes short of the number needed to overturn it. Council Members Kevin Reich, Lisa Goodman, Linea Palmisano, Alondra Cano and Andrew Johnson voted to uphold the mayor's veto. Council Member Andrea Jenkins abstained.

Members of the citizen group Minneapolis United for Rent Control said Friday they were offended that the mayor called Minneapolis residents who are majority renters an "interest group."

Qannani Omar, housing organizer at Harrison Neighborhood Association in North Minneapolis and a member of the group, said they were worried that the council won't move fast enough for residents.

"Regardless of the housing crisis, things are not moving fast at City Hall," Omar said "We want to see rent control happen, but the problem with the City Council pathway is that there is no guarantee that they'll even take it up next year, they could do nothing. So that's our biggest fear."

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, who crafted the two rent control proposals with Council President Lisa Bender and council members Cam Gordon and Jamal Osman, epressed disappointment in the vote Friday: "Having both the citizen petition and the council-led process on the ballot would have been getting it 100% right, and without the citizen petition, we're getting it half right,"The mayor said he hasn't seen any language on how the council-led policy would work. Council members said they want to first allow voters to approve the idea of rent control before deciding the specifics of a program.

If voters approve the ballot question in November, the changes will be put into the charter — the city's constitution — and would become legally effective Dec. 3.

"I didn't think the veto was necessary, and I was hoping we could override it," Gordon said. "But there is still obviously a pathway forward for us to do an effective rent stabilization program."

City hall power

The City Council on Friday also approved the ballot language for a proposal that has the potential to change the power dynamics in City Hall, ending a three-month-long process that at times turned tense.

The proposal would change the city charter to state that the mayor serves as the city's "chief executive officer" overseeing the daily administration of most departments, and council members may not "usurp, invade or interfere" with the mayor's supervision. The council would serve as the "legislative body," focusing on writing ordinances and policies and vetting city budgets.

The court-appointed Charter Commission wrote the proposal and, following normal protocols, sent it to the City Council this spring to set the language that will appear on the ballot. Over three months, the city attorney's and clerk's offices revised the language based on concerns from council members. Some took offense at the idea that the ballot language might insinuate they were interfering with the mayor's powers. Others said they worried it didn't do enough to capture the significance of the changes.

Charter commissioners, at times, accused the council members of politicking, noting that proposals council members favored were moving at a faster pace. Council members approved the final ballot language by a 12-0 vote Friday morning, and it now heads to Frey for review. Council Member Alondra Cano was absent.

Council Member Steve Fletcher, who had requested some changes in the past, said he felt comfortable voting for the latest version of the ballot language because it reflects that the proposal "actually makes a real change that people will experience in the way they experience their city government, and that it is not merely clarifying."

Charter Commission Chair Barry Clegg on Friday expressed relief that the council had approved ballot language he believed was "fair and accurate."

He noted, though, that they're still awaiting an order from a Hennepin County judge who is hearing a lawsuit challenging whether the city can include explanatory notes on the ballot, providing additional details about the proposals before voters. All three ballot questions that city officials have approved — about policing, rent control and government powers — have explanatory notes attached.

"We'll have to see what the judge does about explanatory notes," he said. "It may be back to the drawing board."

