In an election expected to have national consequences on the future of policing, Minneapolis voters went to the polls Tuesday with a mixture of anxiety and hope as they voted on whether to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety.

Seventeen months after the murder of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ignited protests and riots across the nation, polling numbers heading into election day showed a city still divided about determining what policing and public safety ought to look like in Minnesota's largest city.

"It's not just a policing question - it's a public safety question," said Kandace Montgomery, a founder of the progressive non-profit Black Visions Collective, which has been organizing voters to support Question 2. "Police will still exist within the Department of Public Safety. A department of public safety is not less but much, much more."

The vote comes in the midst of a national spike in crime that has particularly rattled Minneapolis, which has seen a concerning increase in violent crimes such as carjackings as well as a homicide rate that's approaching the city's previous mid-1990s record.

"There are so many things we can do without blowing it up - and we are," said Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who noted law enforcement agencies around the state have been moving toward more social workers and mental health workers as part of the daily job.

"I just worry the language (of the ballot question) mentions they 'may' have police officers (in the new department)," he continued. "It's scary to me that people think a city doesn't need police officers. The important thing is, whatever happens, there's a lot of people that are unhappy with how the current city government structure is going right now. People are disenfranchised. As public safety officials, we have to make changes."

Detractors of Question 2 say they fear it could leave the city without adequate police coverage — the new department could have police "if necessary" to fulfill its responsibilities — while proponents have increasingly sought to assure people the city will still have police, noting that Minnesota law says only officers can respond to some types of incidents. The precise funding levels for officers would be determined by the mayor and council. Proponents frame the ballot question as an expansion to public safety and say that a new department could ease the burden on police officers. Opponents argue the city is already boosting those programs and nothing in the change would guarantee increased accountability for officers.

Courteney Ross, who was George Floyd's girlfriend, has publicly supported Mayor Jacob Frey's reelection. But she's been undecided on how she'll vote on Question 2, which the mayor opposes. She does support separating a traditional police response from issues that could be handled by social or mental health workers.

"It's still a debate in my mind and I don't think it's ready for the ballot," Ross, a Northeast Minneapolis resident, said Monday afternoon. "I'm not the only one. I've talked to many people who are back and forth on this."

Ross was unsure whether the ballot measure, if enacted, could prevent another police killing like Floyd's.

"If I could say yes to that I would say vote yes, but I don't know," said Ross.