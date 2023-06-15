A painting contractor suffered severe burns in a Minneapolis triplex fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the engulfed third floor of the building on Barton Avenue SE. in the Prospect Park neighborhood at about 1:45 p.m., according to a department news release.

The victim had been working in a vacant unit on the third floor and was found unconscious in the driveway when emergency responders arrived, the release said. Fire crews evacuated the building and helped three residents out, including one with mobile restraints. No other injuries were reported.

An HCMC ambulance transported the painting contractor to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire burned through the second floor, third floor and roof of the building, the department said. The cause was still under investigation.