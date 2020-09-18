A stretch of Chicago Avenue that includes the place where George Floyd cried out for his life will soon be named in his honor.

While the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, the city of Minneapolis will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place.

A sign to be installed at the intersection of 38th and Chicago will mark the commemorative designation.

The City Council approved the naming Friday morning, and Mayor Jacob Frey’s office said he will likely sign off on it as well.

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, who represents the area, thanked her colleagues for working to recognize “this tragic event that has really impacted our entire world.”

Floyd was 46 when he died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. The intersection of 38th and Chicago quickly became a gathering place for people who wanted to pay their respects to Floyd and protest police brutality and racism.

While the commemorative naming passed smoothly through City Council, larger questions about what to do with the intersection are still looming over the city.

George Floyd Credit: Facebook

Months after Floyd’s death, the intersection remains barricaded and now holds a memorial. A group of demonstrators has occupied the area, saying they will not leave until the city meets their demands, including funding for anti-racism training and a temporary property tax freeze for people within that zone.

The city had announced plans to reopen 38th Street this summer but backed off, avoiding a confrontation.

The city continues to work on a long-term plan for the intersection.

The decision to name a portion of it in Floyd’s honor drew public comments from a small group of people who live in or near the area. Their views varied.

Some enthusiastically supported the decision, saying they felt it was a way for the city to recognize the significance of the events that unfolded there.

Others raised concerns that their mailing addresses might change, but the city assured them they would not.

Some supported the renaming only if it meant reopening the street, saying they felt they were being “held hostage” as crime increases in the area.

Some said they fear police and medics won’t quickly respond to their calls if the streets remain closed.

Staff writer Miguel Otárola contributed to this report.