Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. Huntington Bank traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Lunds & Byerlys stores will be closed. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, Metro Red Line bus and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow Sunday holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow Sunday holiday service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday holiday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar service is not available.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.