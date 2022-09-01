Convention business is back in downtown Minneapolis. So is spending around sporting events and theater performances. But the skyway economy is still shaky, with office traffic sticking at about 55% of what it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown boosters are hopeful that number will bump another 10% after Labor Day as another round of businesses set some structure to return-to-office policies.

In St. Paul, downtown office tower managers say the return there is spotty as well.

Many white collar workers are still working exclusively or many days at home. And it's yet to be seen if that will change anytime soon.

Most office activity is on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, said Steve Cramer, head of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. Return-to-office momentum flattened over the summer as well as vacations and summer schedules took over.

"So we've made a little bit of progress. That is the good news," Cramer said. "What's doing very well are the white linen table cloth spots that cater to theater goers and conventioneers."

But the retail economy of shops and casual lunchtime shops that depend on office activity is "a mixed bag."

There are now 400 skyway and ground floor shops that are open, up from 200 last year but still down from the 700 storefronts that existed before the pandemic, Cramer said.

A recent council survey of downtown company leaders found that about 20% of firms had not yet asked employees to return to the office on a regular basis.

"They were not expecting to implement their return-to-work policies until after Labor Day," Cramer said. "So we may not see this [increase] until the end of the year."

At City Center on Nicollet Mall, about 35% to 40% of workers have returned to the building, said Ryan Strand, real estate manager for the complex. That should rise to 40% to 50% next week after children return to school and parents have more time to head into urban offices, he said.

Still, lunchtime lines are back at Naf Naf Grill and Los Ocampo at City Center, Strand said.

On Tuesday, there were significant slowdowns along the city's major arteries and interstates.

However, the traffic was still not where it was in years past.

Still, regular business such as conventions has emerged and has boosted the rest of downtown.

"A number of large conventions were here this year that were not in 2020 or 2021. So you had conventioneers coming in and filling up hotels and going to restaurants," Cramer said. "So the entertainment venues are knocking it out of the park."

The Shriners packed the Minneapolis Convention Center this year as did 10,000 psychologists and thousands of Olympic hopefuls at the USA National Fencing championships in July. Last week, 2,000 Delta Sigma Theta sorority members came to town for their Midwest Regional Conference.

The downtown restaurants that survived the pandemic are seeing decent traffic in part to less competition than years ago and strong fan support for the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Lynx teams.

The upscale Fogo De Chao and Fhima's at the City Center and Gavin Kaysen's new Mara Restaurant & Bar inside the new Four Seasons Hotel building are all buzzing with activity as night life regains momentum, Strand and Cramer said.

Across the river in St. Paul, downtown boosters are also pleased to see some crowds return. The city and businesses have poured millions into free pubic events designed to funnel more people to food fairs, concerts, cat videos, and theater and sporting events.

As for returning office workers, reports are mixed. The Infor Commons office building on St. Peter Street has seen 35% of tenants return.

The 37-story Wells Fargo Place, however, has had 60% to 70% of its workers back since last year, with the usual summer slowdown caused by the State Fair and pre-Labor Day vacations, said senior property manager Heide Kempf-Schwarze.

Jerry Hersman, vice president of Frauenshuh Property Management, which manages the Infor Commons, said he's not sure that traditional office traffic at his buildings will pick up dramatically downtown after Labor Day.

"I don't really see that changing much prior to year-end, unless the pending recession really comes quick and hard, and employers can dictate a bit more 'Get back to the office' with their people," Hersman said. Many company CEOs "would like their employees back in seats, but their senior managers are telling them, 'No, it would be counterproductive, and we will lose staff.'"