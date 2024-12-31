Minneapolis

What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day 2025

Many malls and grocery stores are open in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on New Year’s Day, but not banks and government offices. Most public transit have limited runs.

December 31, 2024 at 11:21PM

Banks

All Bremer, Huntington, Wells-Fargo and U.S. Bank main branches and in-store sites will be closed.

Groceries

Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Target and Walmart

Both Target and Walmart are open on New Year’s Day, the companies confirmed to USA Today.

Libraries

Libraries will be closed.

Malls

Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit

Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue, Green and Red lines will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow reduced holiday schedule service. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday schedules. As always, call Metro Mobility for service.

Museums

Minnesota Children’s Museum is open with extended winter break hours. The Science Museum of Minnesota, the Minnesota History Center and the Minneapolis Institute of Art are also open. The Walker Art Center, Mill City Museum and the Bell Museum will be closed.

Parking meters

Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Post offices

Closed. No regular mail service.

Public agencies

Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

Schools

Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.



