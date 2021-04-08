MINNEAPOLIS — A rolling droid is delivering food to travelers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that the droid, called Gita (pronounced JEE-tah) is part of a pilot program at Terminal 1.
Customers order food from 16 airport vendors using their phones or laptops. Gita delivers it within 15 to 30 minutes, using visual sensing technology to follow a worker to the customer. The customer can open the cube-shaped droid's cargo doors to retrieve their order.
The robot is designed to promote social distancing and encourage contactless ordering.
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota gives 2 million adults at least one vaccine dose
Minnesota hit the 2 million mark for people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state's Department of Health reported Sunday.
Local
Dane County Board pushes to end no-knock warrants
Members of the Dane County Board in Wisconsin are pressing the sheriff to stop any use of no-knock warrants, a police tactic that criminal justice reform advocates have pushed to ban.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
2 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
State health officials reported 1,784 more COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in Minnesota on Sunday.
Local
Street racers shut down Lowry Hill Tunnel early Sunday morning
State Patrol said no arrests have been made.