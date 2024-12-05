Minneapolis Spotify users love drinking songs and tender male strummers. Or at least that’s what one might infer after seeing the city’s list of top songs in the newly issued Spotify Wrapped rankings.
Go figure: Drinking song tops Minneapolis’ Spotify Wrapped list for 2024
Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” was even more popular here than around the country, and so was a tune by another newcomer.
Among the city-specific lists in the streaming app’s year-end recap, Minneapolis listeners hewed closely to the nationwide lists in both the top artists and albums, with Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen and their respective records ranking high in each case. However, Minneapolis’ song list veered a little off course from the rest of the United States.
Two artists who’ve yet to play bigger rooms than clubs in the Twin Cities, Shaboozey and Benson Boone, took the top spots on Minneapolis’ song list with their tracks “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Beautiful Things.” Each came in higher on the localized list than on the national tally. The songs are pretty wildly different from each other, too.
As can way too easily be figured out by its title and the artist’s name, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is a rowdy drinking anthem by Nashville-based country/hip-hop hybrid singer Shaboozey, who packed First Avenue in September. “Beautiful Things,” conversely, is a heart-on-the-sleeve folk-rock ballad by 22-year-old Washington native Boone. His tune sets the mold for the three other emotional, heartache-y, semi-twangy songs that made Minneapolis’ list.
Spotify did not break down its geographic Wrapped lists for St. Paul or any other Minnesota city, nor to the state on the whole. It’s probably a safe bet the drinking song would have won those, too.
Here’s the full rundown of Minneapolis’ Spotify Wrapped rankings.
Top 5 songs in Minneapolis
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “Beautiful Things,” Benson Boone
3. “I Had Some Help (Featuring Morgan Wallen),” Post Malone
4. “I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves),” Zach Bryan
5. “Stick Season,” Noah Kahan
Minneapolis’ top artists
1. Taylor Swift
2. Zach Bryan
3. Morgan Wallen
4. Drake
5. Kanye West
Minneapolis’ top albums
1. “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift
2. “One Thing at a Time,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Stick Season,” Noah Kahan
4. “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan
5. “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan
