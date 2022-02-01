Inspectorio — whose software helps consumer goods companies and retailers manage risk by keeping track of their suppliers' compliance — raised another $50 million to expand its suite of products.

The investment is a Series B funding round that was led by New York private equity firm Insight Partners. Other investors participating in the round include firms Techstars, Flexport, St. Paul-based Ecolab and Matchstick Ventures, which is operated from Minneapolis and Boulder, Colo.

Software made by Minneapolis-based Inspectorio — which relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to Minneapolis in 2016 after participating in the Target Techstars accelerator program — can send automated reports with real-time data on how facilities are complying with environmental, social and technical standards.

The company also helps companies be more transparent with consumers who want to know which raw materials are being used, how waste is being handled at facilities, and what are that company's social and labor best practices.

"In an industry that's long needed modernization, Inspectorio's strong management team, deep industry relationships and technology have made it the clear market leader," Nicole Shimer, vice president at Insight Partners, said in a statement.

Inspectorio has more than 7,000 customers, including Target, which is also one of its investors. Since being founded in 2016, Inspectorio's founders have raised $63 million to grow the business and now employs more than 200 people in the U.S., Ecuador, China, Vietnam and Belarus.

"By raising and expanding our investments in current and future products, we will expand product capabilities to go further upstream in the production chain. This will result in an increased focus on production tracking and supply chain traceability, which is a critical need for the modern supply chain industry," Carlos Moncayo, CEO and co-founder of Inspectorio, said in a statement.

Last summer, Inspectorio was selected for Apple's Impact Accelerator, which is designed to help grow companies owned by people of color that are focused on environmental solutions. Only 15 companies nationwide were chosen.