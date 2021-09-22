Merchants in Minneapolis will resume charging customers for each bag they supply as the city resumes a shopping bag fee starting Oct. 1.

The policy requiring customers to pay five cents for any single-use plastic, compostable, paper and reusable bags provided by stores was suspended with the onset of the pandemic over concerns the coronavirus could spread on surfaces and objects.

Customers can avoid the fee by using their own bags. Retailers are not required to give discounts to customers for bringing their own bags.

The city enacted the ordinance last year to help reduce waste and litter from collecting in storm drains and tree branches, and to prevent clogging of equipment used to process recycling.

Carryout bags include any plastic, compostable, paper and reusable bags provided by the store.

Fees will not be charged for bags distributed for produce, bulk items, meats, baked goods, flowers or prescriptions. The nickel fee will not apply at restaurants or businesses such as salons or dry cleaners where sales are a secondary activity or at farmers markets and temporary events.

Customers participating in a federal or state food assistance program will not be charged.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768