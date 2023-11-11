An Uber driver was hospitalized after he was wounded in a shooting Friday night in Minneapolis, police said.
Officers found the driver after responding to a reported shooting about 9 p.m. near W. Lake Street and Garfield Avenue S., police said. The man, whose name was not released, was in his 20s; the gunshot wound was not life-threatening.
Police said gunfire broke out after he picked up an unknown man near the 2500 block of Pillsbury Avenue S.
Anyone with information about the shooting can send police an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Police say they have not made any arrests.
