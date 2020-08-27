Minneapolis officials will implement another curfew Thursday night as they seek to prevent another night of rioting and looting.

A citywide curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and lift at 6 a.m. Friday, Mayor Jacob Frey announced during a morning news conference. Frey urged people to stay home, and help restore peace.

As he and others city officials spoke, they drew a distinction between the people who destroyed businesses Wednesday night and those who peacefully protested against systemic racism following George Floyd’s killing in May.

Wednesday night’s unrest erupted amid false rumors that police had fatally shot a Black man on Nicollet Mall hours after he was implicated in a homicide elsewhere downtown. The man killed himself as officers approached.

Police almost immediately released city surveillance video of the suicide, but it had little effect on those who broke windows at retail stores, restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

“What transpired yesterday does not bring us closer to safety, does not bring us closer to ... racial justice,” Frey said.

Minneapolis officials said they are still working to understand the full extent of the damage.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said some National Guard members remained in Minneapolis Thursday morning, and additional ones will arrive later in the day.

“We will have a presence again around the entire city and continue to be in constant communication.”

He said two officers were injured Wednesday night.

“One could have been very seriously significantly injured had it not been for the protective helmet that he was wearing,” Arradondo said. “We can’t have that. I wish them both speedy recoveries.”

He added: “You will see a presence out there but we have to turn the tide here in our city and I’m determined that we do that. We have to restore peace and order.”

The city leaders, speaking at the late morning news conference, explained their strategy for responding to the violence and acknowledged that many people in the community are in pain.

Police quickly released the surveillance video in an attempt to counter the misinformation.

“I do feel strongly that this was the right decision to move forward with a release of video and simultaneously understand the pain it causes,” Frey said, adding that there is a lot of distrust in the community.

Asked to compare the situation that unfolded Wednesday with the unrest following Floyd’s death, Frey said, “First off, it’s apples and oranges in so many respects. The numbers that we saw last night were not even remotely close to the numbers we saw three months ago.” He said they are appreciative of resources they received last night and resources they anticipate having Thursday night.

Arradondo said they think there were a mixture of people out Wednesday night. Some had already been downtown, but they also heard reports that others, acting on rumors, came to downtown Minneapolis, so they worked to shut off access to downtown.

Arradondo said he and the mayor had been in constant conversations to make sure they have a public safety plan in place.

“There will still be flash points in our city and so we’re making sure that we were prepared.” He said he has been in constant contact and has had leadership meetings with other law enforcement partners since May 25, the day Floyd was killed.

“We can’t allow our folks to have compounded trauma,” Arradondo said, adding that there will be law enforcement efforts focused on preventing looting. “You will be held accountable and arrested,” he said.

The city is still working to evaluate the full extent of the damage that happened overnight.

Minneapolis City Council Member Steve Fletcher, whose ward includes downtown, said he went out between 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday to see what was happening.

It didn’t feel like a protest, he said. There was no clear leader.

“What I saw [were] small groups of people behaving in destructive ways and other people wandering around looking at what’s going on,” he said. There were “certainly more things going on than police could have engaged with directly and contained.”

The events Wednesday night highlighted for Fletcher how precarious the city’s relationship is with its residents and police.

“We’re seeing that there’s a lot of pain simmering just below the surface, that we really have a lot of work to do to get to healing and trust,” Fletcher said. “I think it’s very clear that community trust was at a really unsustainably low place in our system of public safety, that rumors spread immediately assuming the worst, and that people’s anger was very intense and visceral, and I think that that is a bit of a temperature check about where we are as a community.”

Minneapolis City Council Member Lisa Goodman, whose ward includes the Downtown and Loring Park neighborhoods where much of the damage occurred, said Thursday morning that she’s been hearing from constituents who are scared to leave their buildings.

Goodman said many of the people she’s hearing from support peaceful protests but didn’t see any connection between the looting and arson last night and George Floyd’s death. These are people, she said, who “believe we need to end the systemic racism in the police department, and believe that Black lives matter and who believe what happened last night was lawlessness.”