Voters will select a replacement for former Minneapolis City Council Member Abdi Warsame on Aug. 11.

The special election to select a council member to represent the Sixth Ward will be held simultaneously with the primary election for state offices.

Warsame resigned from the City Council earlier this week to become executive director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

The person who wins the special election will fulfill the remainder of his council term, which runs through 2021.

Candidates can file their required paperwork with the city between May 19 and June 2.

The ward includes the Minneapolis neighborhoods of Cedar-Riverside, Elliot Park, Phillips West, Seward, Stevens Square and Ventura Village.

The special election could be one of the most complex in recent memory. Voters in the ward will likely use ranked-choice voting to select Warsame’s replacement and a traditional ballot for the primary election.

The city is also expecting an increase in absentee or mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.