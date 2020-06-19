The city of Minneapolis wants two companies, Bird and Lyft, to roll out up to 2,500 electric rental scooters for the summer, with the requirement that they can be locked to bike racks so they won’t clutter the sidewalks.

But the question of whether they can do that by the planned roll-out next week remains unclear, and a third company that failed to land a city contract said it’s ready to roll out the lockable scooters now.

On Friday, June 26, the City Council is scheduled to consider a scooter proposal that would give Bird and Lyft more time to equip their scooters with electronic locking mechanisms.

A council committee discussed the issue Thursday, and voted to forward the measure without recommendation.

Scooter parking has been a contentious issue since scooters arrived in the Twin Cities two years ago. The city received 356 parking complaints last year.

The Public Works Department proposed in March to require vendors to outfit their scooters with cable locks, so they would be out of the way of pedestrians. It’s a requirement already in place for scooters to operate in San Francisco and Chicago.

In recent months, the city has made repeated changes to its criteria for scooter operators, in part because of COVID-19 pandemic, but stayed with its original plan to use Lyft and Bird as preferred operators, while giving them a grace period to install the locks.

One company, Spin, which operated in Minneapolis last year but was not selected for 2020, objected. On Thursday, Frank Speek, the San Francisco-based company’s Director of Government Partnership, wrote a letter to City Council Member Cam Gordon urging the city to stick with its June 4 plan to require locks from the start of the season.

“The latest proposal not only suddenly moves the goalposts for companies like Spin ... but it also would reward companies that are unprepared for immediate deployment in compliance with the city’s long-understood intentions to require lock-to mechanisms,” Speek wrote.

“Neighborhood groups, disability rights advocates, seniors and businesses have asked for mandatory lock-to mechanisms, and Spin responded to this request by equipping our scooters with the technology.”

A Spin representative said it has 1,500 scooters with locking mechanisms in Minneapolis. Lyft referred questions about the mechanisms to the city. Bird did not respond to a request for comment.

Jon Wertjes, Minneapolis’ Director of Traffic and Parking Services, said the city prefers working with only two vendors to conserve staff time. Offering a grace period would allow selected vendors to deploy scooters by the targeted date of July 1.

“We want to get scooters on the street quickly upon passage of this action,” he said during Thursday’s meeting. “Vendors are interested in moving forward, and so are we.”

The amended proposal allows the city to add more vendors if Bird or Lyft can’t supply enough scooters with the locking feature.

Council Member Lisa Goodman, whose ward includes part of downtown, questioned why vendors unable to comply are being given preference when others are ready to comply.

“If there is a vendor in the queue that can do it, why would they not jump above the other two?” she asked. “Lock-to is the primary issue from the people I have heard from. You told the public we were going to have it, but then not really. This needs to be straightened out for me to feel comfortable.

Wertjes said he would have a firm date for vendors to comply with the locking requirement before the council votes next week.