There comes a time in the life of the sculpture "Spoonbridge and Cherry" when the cherry must leave spoon behind to … get a serious makeover. Today at 11 a.m., the 1,200-pound red, cherry-shaped aluminum ball will be removed from its home in the silver spoon.

It will travel to New York for a thorough bath and paint job at Fine Art Finishes before returning to Minneapolis around mid-January. It will remain firmly in place for another 10 years or so before the cycle repeats. This is the first time cherry has left spoon since 2009, making its new coat of paint slightly overdue.

Coosje van Bruggen andClaes Oldenburg's "Spoonbridge and Cherry" has been in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden since its opening in 1988. Over the years, the piece has become a symbol of the city.