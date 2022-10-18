Minneapolis Public Schools has selected 13 community partners to provide programming to students using federal pandemic relief funds to help them catch up academically and socially.

The contracts for the selected organizations range from $25,000 to $75,000, for a total of just under $800,000.

The district received 39 proposals from organizations requesting more than $2.3 million in funding altogether. The plan for using this round of federal funds was shaped by feedback from an advisory committee that included staff members, union representatives, students and families, and community partners, according to district leaders.

"We recognize there's a tremendous amount of experience and expertise that exists in the community that we haven't maybe tapped into," said Tyrize Cox, executive director of engagement and external relations for the district. "So as we explore ways to create new opportunities for our kids, we have to be open to creating new relationships as well."

The programming, which will be offered this academic year, aims to support the students most affected — both academically and emotionally — by the COVID-19 pandemic. Target groups include low-income students, students of color, American Indian students, English language learners, students with disabilities and students experiencing homelessness.

Several of the organizations will offer programs to support families within cultural contexts. Those partners include Baby's Space: A Place to Grow, Change Inc., Positive Image, Somali American Parent Association and the Webber Camden Neighborhood Association, which will also focus on conflict resolution.

The Conflict Resolution Center and FRAYEO will offer programming around social skills, including conflict resolution, to high school special education students and East African middle school students, respectively.

Park Nicollet Growing Through Grief will implement community and racial trauma grief groups for middle school students and Lutheran Social Services (SELF) will provide comprehensive sexuality education, covering topics including healthy relationships, communication styles, decision-making skills, consent, and prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

The other partners will offer mentoring and enrichment activities. Black Men Teach will provide black male high school students opportunities to build leadership skills and explore careers and offer academic support for elementary students. Power of People Leadership Institute will also provide mentoring for middle school students, particularly students of color. Upstream Arts will offer art activities for students with disabilities, and BFRESH Productions will provide high school students with the technology and opportunities to share stories that will air on various platforms.

Many of the partner organizations are new to working directly with Minneapolis schools, Cox said. Receiving nearly 40 proposals suggests that "these partners see value in the kids we serve," she said.

"Kids do better when we lock arms and work together to solve some of their challenges while creating experiences and opportunities for them," Cox said.