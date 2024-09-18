Minneapolis school Board Member Faheema Feerayarre, who represented District 3 in the city’s center since January 2023, has resigned effective immediately, the district announced Tuesday.
Minneapolis school board member resigns, with seat to be filled later by board appointment
Faheema Feerayarre was elected in 2022 to the District 3 seat and began serving in January 2023.
Her departure comes too late to add the seat to the November ballot, however, meaning her colleagues will have to appoint her successor in a process and under a timeline to be outlined next week.
Feerayarre ran unopposed in 2022 as part of a four-candidate slate endorsed by the Minneapolis DFL and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, and was set to serve until Jan. 4, 2027.
Board Chair Collin Beachy, who also was part of that four-person slate, said in a news release: “I thank Ms. Feerayarre for her service to the Minneapolis Public Schools community as a member of the school board. We all wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
Correction
Previous versions of this story used an incorrect first name for the school board member who resigned. She is Faheema Feerayarre.
