Minneapolis school board member resigns, with seat to be filled later by board appointment

Faheema Feerayarre was elected in 2022 to the District 3 seat and began serving in January 2023.

By Anthony Lonetree

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 12:41AM
Director Faheema Feerayarre was one of seven board members who showed support for Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams for superintendent on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minneapolis School Board choose between superintendent candidates Sonia Stewart and Lisa Sayles-Adams, ultimately chosing Sayles-Adams. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com
Minneapolis School Board Member Faheema Feerayarre has resigned effective immediately, the district announced Tuesday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis school Board Member Faheema Feerayarre, who represented District 3 in the city’s center since January 2023, has resigned effective immediately, the district announced Tuesday.

Her departure comes too late to add the seat to the November ballot, however, meaning her colleagues will have to appoint her successor in a process and under a timeline to be outlined next week.

Feerayarre ran unopposed in 2022 as part of a four-candidate slate endorsed by the Minneapolis DFL and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, and was set to serve until Jan. 4, 2027.

Board Chair Collin Beachy, who also was part of that four-person slate, said in a news release: “I thank Ms. Feerayarre for her service to the Minneapolis Public Schools community as a member of the school board. We all wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Previous versions of this story used an incorrect first name for the school board member who resigned. She is Faheema Feerayarre.

about the writer

Anthony Lonetree

Reporter

Anthony Lonetree has been covering St. Paul Public Schools and general K-12 issues for the Star Tribune since 2012-13. He began work in the paper's St. Paul bureau in 1987 and was the City Hall reporter for five years before moving to various education, public safety and suburban beats.

