The Minneapolis school board on Tuesday approved a contract to extend Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox's role until the end of June 2024.

The agreement includes a clause stating that, with mutual consent, the contract can end early if the board finds a permanent superintendent before Cox's term is up.

Cox took the role on July 1, after the departure of former Superintendent Ed Graff. The board voted in January to delay the search for a permanent district leader until next fall, citing the need for more community input and time to develop a list of priorities to guide the search for and work of a new permanent superintendent.

Still, some board members pushed back, saying they wanted to follow the timeline and process set by the previous board, which would have had a new permanent leader in place by this summer.

Her compensation remains unchanged: She will receive a $230,000 salary and an additional $450 monthly allowance to use her private vehicle for work, according to the contract.

Cox, who previously served as an associate superintendent, has worked in the district since 1997. She was not at the meeting Tuesday, but has said previously that she is "ready and willing to serve in whichever capacity I am needed."

Cox — and whoever is named to the permanent role next year — face tough decisions ahead. District projections suggest Minneapolis Public Schools is on track to run out of money in 2025 unless it makes significant cuts or receives a large bump in revenue.