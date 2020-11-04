Voters in Minneapolis and St. Paul on Tuesday chose the school board members they want to lead their districts through the ongoing challenges of distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as providing equity in education.

In Minneapolis, four seats of the nine-person board were on the ballot, including one at-large seat. Incumbent Kim Ellison faced Michael Dueñes for the citywide seat; Christa Mims and Adriana Cerrillo ran for the District 4 seat to represent an area including downtown and neighborhoods near Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska; incumbent KerryJo Felder was up against Sharon El-Amin to represent District 2 in north Minneapolis; and incumbent Ira Jourdain ran as the sole candidate for the district in southwest Minneapolis.

Ellison and Dueñes both campaigned on ensuring equity in education, though they disagreed on whether the Comprehensive District Design, approved last spring, would address such concerns in the district.

Ellison, who was first appointed to the board in 2012, supports the plan. Dueñes, however, opposed it and urged the slowing of the plan’s implementation to collect more community input.

Mims, who was up for the District 4 seat, campaigned on reducing racial disparities in the schools and bringing diversity into staffing and curriculum. Cerillo, an activist and consultant, also was focused on reducing inequities, which she said can be exacerbated by property tax-based funding systems that benefit some districts more than others.

In north Minneapolis, first-term incumbent Felder faced a challenge from business owner El-Amin. Both supported bringing transparency to the board’s goals and decisions. Felder, an organizer for the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation, joined the board in 2017.

Jourdain has served on the board since 2017.

St. Paul voters chose between six candidates vying to fill the seat of the late Chairwoman Marny Xiong, who died in June of COVID-19. The winner will finish Xiong’s term for the next year, then the seat will be on the ballot for a four-year term in 2021.

Incumbent Jim Vue, a Hmong cultural educator, was appointed to fill the vacancy last summer.

His opponents included Charlotte Castro, a systems analyst and an adjunct professor in the Minnesota State University system; Keith Hardy, an IT project manager for Wells Fargo and a former board member; and Omar Syed, a small-business owner. Castro, Hardy and Syed all ran unsuccessfully for a board seat in 2019.

Also on the ballot were James Farns­worth, a senior at the University of Minnesota, and Jamila Mame, an organizer for TakeAction Minnesota.