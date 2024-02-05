If the unseasonably warm February weather is making it seem tempting to pull out the rake to take care of some of those leftover fall leaves — don't, the City of Minneapolis says.

"It sounds strange to say this in February, but please don't rake your leaves right now," read a press release from the city. Pollinators like bees and other bugs nest in broken stems of plants and leaves overwinter, the city said.

Temperatures will remain high this week following an end to January that broke records.

The final yard waste pickup was at the end of November/beginning of December.

For those that did not get to all of the leaves in the yard before the end of yard waste season don't worry — yard waste pickup will resume when spring truly arrives.