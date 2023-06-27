It was supposed to boost the local Black business community.

Instead most of the taxpayer dollars paid for Minneapolis' first Black expo earlier this year flowed outside Minnesota. Well outside.

According to a city-financed report published Tuesday, vendors from Georgia received almost as much money as those Minnesota to stage and produce the "I Am My Ancestors' Wildest Dreams" expo held in February.

Of nearly $500,000 paid to dozens of vendors for services ranging from performance to staging exhibits, nearly $230,000 went to Minnesota vendors, while $226,000 was paid to companies or individuals in Georgia, $32,000 to vendors in New York and $11,500 to entities in Maryland and North Carolina, according to the report prepared for the city by consulting firm Baker Tilly.

"I don't think we should spend our local city dollars on companies in Georgia," City Council Vice President Linea Palmisano said after the report was presented to the city's Audit Committee Tuesday.

The city auditor's office hired Baker Tilly as its first step to untangle the planning, execution and finances surrounding the expo, which was widely criticized as an underwhelming event and raised questions over whether taxpayer dollars were wasted or spent improperly.

Tim Voncina, a partner in global forensics at Baker Tilly, presented the report, which discovered a number of issues, including:

"Contracting anomalies" in how a number of invoices were created to bill the city.

There was never a detailed plan for the event.

The city might still be owed $33,500 for an entertainer who never performed.

"It leaves me with more questions," Palmisano said.

City Auditor Ryan Patrick declined to speculate on whether the report uncovered any likelihood of wrongdoing, but he said it will provide the basis for more digging.