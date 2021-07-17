The city of Minneapolis is urging residents and businesses to practice responsible water-saving habits as drought conditions intensify around the state.

Tips include taking short showers using low-flow shower heads instead of taking baths, loading dishes into the dishwasher without rinsing them, turning the faucet off while shaving or brushing your teeth and washing only full loads of laundry.

The city is in a "drought watch," which means a significant portion of the watershed is abnormally dry or in a moderate drought condition.

City and state officials are also monitoring the flows in the Mississippi River, which has provided Minneapolis with drinking water for more than 150 years.

City officials said Friday they were not yet putting sprinkling restrictions in place but will implement measures to reduce water consumption if drought conditions worsen and river levels reach a warning stage.