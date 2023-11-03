Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg expected boos when she stood up to confront President Joe Biden and demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war at a private political fundraiser in Minneapolis.

As yells of "get out" and "sit down" rained down at the Democratic fundraiser on Wednesday evening, the Minneapolis rabbi said she tuned it out and thought about the growing number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

"I have never felt more clear in my role as a rabbi, or in my life as a Jew, than singing, 'cease-fire now,' in a room where the president can hear me," Rosenberg said in an interview Thursday.

The chance to confront Biden didn't come cheap. Rosenberg said she paid $1,000 for a ticket to enter the event. "As a rabbi I need you to call for a cease-fire right now," said Rosenberg, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and its Rabbinical Council.

The president's response made national news, as he called for a humanitarian "pause" in order to rescue the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas — the militant group designated as terrorists by the United States.

Biden was in Minnesota to begin a tour of rural America. He spoke earlier in the day at a hog farm near Northfield.

Biden was the main attraction at the fundraiser later that night at the Minneapolis Event Centers, across the river from downtown. There were pricier ticket options with better access to Biden, Rosenberg said. About 200 people attended, including Gov. Tim Walz. DFL Chair Ken Martin was one of the introductory speakers.

Many in the crowd greeted Biden with cheers; Rosenberg stood up and interrupted him during his remarks. Following Biden's brief exchange with Rosenberg, the crowd began chanting, "Four more years," drowning out any other voices in the room.

Authorities led Rosenberg outside while she chanted, "Cease-fire now." There were no threats of arrest, Rosenberg said. The rabbi said she could not determine which group of authorities took her outside, but said there was a "range" of law enforcement present.

After she left, Biden continued, saying he "understand(s) the emotion." He called the situation "incredibly complicated" for both Israelis and the Muslim world, and said he has always supported a two-state solution. The president went on to condemn Hamas, calling it a "flat-out terrorist organization."

Rosenberg said she was "not impressed" by Biden's response.

"I don't understand how we could call that a humanitarian pause if after that rockets and bombs are going to resume and thousands more are going to die, and millions of Palestinians are going to be displaced," she said.

Jewish Voice For Peace describes itself on its website as "the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world." The group diverges from mainstream Jewish organizations that have arrayed strongly behind Israel in its response thus far.

Ethan Roberts, deputy executive director for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, recently said a call for a cease-fire from Biden would be a "tremendous victory for Hamas" and a mistake that would encourage more attacks on Israel.

"While a cease-fire today might feel like it's saving lives, in reality, it will imperil the entire Middle East," Roberts said, later adding, "Israel doesn't just have a right, it has the responsibility to defend itself and its citizens."

Around the same time as the fundraiser, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were marching in downtown Minneapolis. They tried to cross the Mississippi River bridge at the north end of 3rd Avenue in order to protest at the fundraiser location, but dozens of Minneapolis police officers blocked the way. The protesters instead marched north into other areas of the city.