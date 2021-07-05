People looking for a job in Minneapolis Public Schools will be able to interview from the comfort of their own car Wednesday when the district hosts its first ever drive-through hiring event.

Those interested in learning more about or applying for positions in the district will stay in their vehicles as they drive through the parking lot of the Davis Center, the district's central offices. Candidates will be able to stop at stations representing six different departments that are looking to hire more staff.

"They may be able to interview on the spot and we're hoping that there are even some job offers on the spot," said Cierra Burnaugh, a recruitment coordinator with the district.

Other corporations and recruiting agencies turned to drive-through hiring fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic because it allows for in-person connections with social distancing, said Angela Wilhight, also a district recruitment coordinator. The district is hoping the event will draw candidates despite a tough hiring market.

The district held a career expo last year, before the pandemic, which proved successful, Wilhight said. She's hoping to see about 150 people come to Wednesday's event to fill more than 100 open positions.

Though there are a range of jobs available, the district is looking to hire about 50 bus drivers and build a pool of substitute teachers, Wilhight said.

This file photo shows a classroom at Pillsbury Elementary in Minneapolis. The district is holding a drive-through hiring event Wednesday. ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com

"We're not seeing a shortage at this point, but coming out of distance learning and into a new school year, we are just looking for a fresh start with our buildings filled with staff," Burnaugh said.

Companies are now ramping up hiring after COVID-19 related closures, but many are finding it difficult to find workers, with some even raising wages to try to lure in more staff.

Several of the Minneapolis district's open positions — namely bus drivers — were difficult for many districts to fill even before the pandemic. Then COVID-19 protocols requiring social distancing on buses only increased the number of routes and number of drivers needed, said Scott Croonquist, executive director of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.

"Hiring bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and those in food service and child care has definitely been a challenge that's only been exacerbated by the pandemic," he said. Some employees feared returning to work because of COVID concerns, while others didn't have child care for their students in distance learning.

Districts are now looking at creative ways to hire and many, like Minneapolis, are hoping to form pools of employees they can draw from when needed.

"The hope is that the employment situation will stabilize as we move forward and vaccination numbers continue to climb," Croonquist said. "We want to get back to a more normal supply and demand."

Applicants attending the Minneapolis hiring event are encouraged to bring their resume, but there's no expectation of business attire. Anyone without a vehicle can walk through the event, Wilhight said.

"It'll be casual," she said. "We want people to feel comfortable and come as they are."

If the event is successful, Burnaugh and Wilhight said they'll consider hosting another drive-through event to find new employees, even if it's after the pandemic.

"It's designed to be a very interactive experience for the candidates," Wilhight said. "It's going to be a fun and exciting way to learn about the careers at Minneapolis Public Schools."

The hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Davis Center parking lot at 1250 Broadway Ave. in Minneapolis. A list of job openings can be found on the district's website at humanresources.mpls.k12.mn.us/employment.

