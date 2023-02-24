Minneapolis Public Schools officials on Friday said the district's computer systems are, or soon will be, restored — and ready for in-person classes on Monday — after technical difficulties related to an "encryption event."

The Friday update to families said the investigation has found no evidence that personal information was compromised.

Still, officials encouraged staff and families to change passwords for personal accounts that may have been accessed on district devices, saying that was "a best practice and out of an abundance of caution."

Students will also be guided through the process of changing their passwords at school on Monday.

Many systems, including internet, phones, cameras, badge access, copiers and printers and building alarms were affected, according to the email. The email thanked the community for "continued patience" if some of those systems remain down for a brief period on Monday.

District IT staff "deployed an advanced endpoint detection," updated relevant passwords and implemented additional multi-factor authentication while also using a third-party specialist to monitor the network, according to the update.

The email apologized and thanked families for their patience and flexibility during the problems, which canceled parent-teacher conferences on Tuesday.

"The confidentiality, privacy, and security of your information in our care is vital," the email read.