Minneapolis Public Schools will close April 21 in observance of Eid al-Fitr, the celebration that marks the end of Ramadan.

The school board on Tuesday voted to alter the academic calendar it had initially approved in 2022 after officials realized they had misidentified which day Ramadan would end this year, officials said in a release.

"Our best understanding at the time showed Eid al Fitr would occur on Saturday, April 22; however, we have been made aware recently that Eid prayers and celebrations will be held on Friday, April 21," officials said.

A "limited" number of schools will have to make up the day later in the year. It was not immediately clear how many campuses are affected but officials said they're considering June 16 as a potential make-up day.

The district did not respond to a request for comment.

Minneapolis Public Schools will consult its employee unions before making a final decision on how to address the lost learning time. Last year, the district and its teachers union settled on a two-week extension to make up for the time students were out of the classroom during a three-week strike.

Like other districts, the state's fourth-largest in recent years has pledged to avoid scheduling classes during Muslim and Jewish holidays. Neighboring districts, including St. Paul and Hopkins, had designated April 21 as the day to observe Eid al-Fitr.