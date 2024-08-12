Minneapolis Public Housing Authority completes sprinkler installation at all 42 high-rises

MPHA considers all of its buildings that are denser than its scattered-site family housing to be “high-rises.” In 2020 only 16 of MPHA’s 42 high-rises had fire suppression systems. Upgrading all the others a year early was made possible by funding at almost every level of government including $14 million from MPHA since 2020; $3.35 million from the City of Minneapolis; $2.4 million from Minnesota Housing, the state’s housing finance agency; and $2 million direct federal appropriation.