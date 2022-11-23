Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis police were searching Tuesday night for two children they said were abducted.

According to police, the children, 3-year-old Ayla Jackson and 1-year-old Messiah Bailey, were last seen around 3 p.m. leaving light-rail transit, with Shaniya Nicole at Currie Park, which is in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood at 500 S. 15th Av.

Police were asking anyone with information about the children's whereabouts to call 911.

Police said the 18-year-old Nicole was on a court-ordered supervised visit at the time and left with the children.

Nicole was described as wearing a purple zip-up hoodie, with light pants and boots and pushing a black and gray stroller.

Ayla was wearing a pink/purple puffy coat, black leggings, and black/white Nike shoes. Messiah was in the stroller wearing a black coat, black shirt, grey sweatpants and black/white Vans shoes.

