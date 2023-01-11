The Minneapolis Police Department is calling for help identifying an injured man who they say cannot provide his name or life circumstances.

The man's photo was posted on Facebook by MPD, with the post noting he appears to have head injuries. He was first located Friday in the 3200 block of N. 4th Street in north Minneapolis and has since been in a hospital, according to Minneapolis police Sgt. Garrett Parten.

"He has not able to communicate to let us know his name, how he got injured, how he ended up where he was. There's just not a lot of information," Parten said. "Hopefully someone can recognize him and speak up."

The post requested that anyone who can identify the man is encouraged to send information to policepio@minneapolismn.gov to help get him home.