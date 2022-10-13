Residential video newly released by Minneapolis police shows a suspect removing a man who had been fatally shot from an SUV and driving off with two accomplices.

Police are sharing the video and still images with the public in hopes of identifying and finding the three in connection with the shooting on Oct. 3 that left a man in his 20s dead.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of N. Fremont and 26th avenues. The man, whose identity has yet to be released, died two days later at HCMC.

One of the suspects was captured in the video pulling the motionless man from the front passenger seat of the SUV, whose passenger-side window appeared to have been struck by gunfire.

Sgt. Garrett Parten said the vehicle in the video had been carjacked at gunpoint earlier on the day of the shooting.

The SUV was set on fire after the shooting and found abandoned west of S. Hiawatha Avenue in the Ericsson neighborhood, the sergeant said.

Witnesses there reported seeing three masked males running, hearing an explosion and spotting smoke coming from the SUV, according to Parten.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.