In 2013 the city of Minneapolis paid $3 million to the family of David Cornelius Smith, who died after police pinned him face down, while handcuffed, on the floor of a downtown YMCA.

It remains one of the largest payouts for a police misconduct lawsuit in the city's history, and Smith's death in 2010 focused public attention on the dangerous prone restraint tactic.

Now, following the death of George Floyd after a similar restraint, Smith's family wants to know if the Minneapolis Police Department ever fulfilled a promise in its settlement to require all sworn officers to undergo training on positional asphyxia.

Smith's sister and a lawyer say they plan to ask the Minneapolis Police Conduct Oversight Commission that question Tuesday evening, at the group's first meeting since the Floyd's death. The matter is not on the group's official agenda, but will come up during the public comment period.

"It's important because they known for decades that holding individual in a prone restraint position, particularly with weight on their back, can cause death," said lawyer Jeff Storms. "It would be its deeply disturbing to believe that any officer in the year 2020 would not train on the risks of positional asphyxiation, particularly in Minneapolis.

Angela Smith, 41, of Atlanta, said her entire family was shocked to see the video of George Floyd dying under the knee of a Minneapolis officer. Their settlement over her brother's death included reforms, she said, "so that this never happens to anybody else."

"Why do I watch social media and I see a video with a black man with a police officer with his knee to his neck, similar to my brother who died on the floor?"

"They're angry," Smith said. "They want to know why this happened again. We don't have the resources to figure that out. Were hoping the commission can help us get those answers."

Smith said the family assumed that since a judge signed off on their settlement, that the Minneapolis Police Department would have to follow through.

"We just assumed they would have to do it, right?"

Storms said the MPD announced in 2012 that all officers would watch a video on the dangers of prone restraint tactics during roll call. That was before the 2013 settlement with the Smith family, however, and it's not clear whether the department required sworn officers to take the training during the 2014 training cycle, as agreed to in the settlement.

Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder said Tuesday that he did not know whether all sworn officers received the training, and that the newspaper would have to submit a data practices act request for that information.

The Police Conduct Oversight Commission is the civilian arm of the oversight body for police in Minneapolis. The independent group of volunteer civilians helps direct and guide the Office of Police Conduct Review, a separate group investigating misconduct complaints that is made up of paid city staff and law enforcement officers, and is part of the city's Department of Civil Rights.

The Zoom meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. and is open to the public.