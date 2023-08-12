More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis police officer shot and injured
The officer was pursuing a robbery suspect in an unmarked car, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.
West Metro
Big Island and Back Paddle on Lake Minnetonka raises money for charity
Paddlers dotted the water on Lake Minnetonka for the Big Island and Back 10K Paddle on Saturday. The event raises money for the ICA Foodshelf and Freshwater, a nonprofit that promotes preserving the water resources of Minnesota.
Family and friends of Ricky Cobb II gather for his funeral
Cobb was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Trooper during a traffic stop in July on I-94 in north Minneapolis.
Campers canoe and learn about ecosystems and natural resources
The kids in the four-day camp enjoyed outdoor activities including canoeing, fishing, archery, and arts and crafts. They paddled on the Mississippi River from Hidden Falls Regional Park to Crosby Farm Regional Park.
Photography
Pink's Summer Carnival Tour
At Target Field