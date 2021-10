The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Friday that it has filed criminal charges against the Minneapolis police officer who fatally struck a driver this past summer while pursuing a suspect.

Officer Brian Cummings was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in the death of Leneal Frazier on July 6.

"Officer Cummings' actions deviated from his oath and his negligence caused the death of Leneal Frazier," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a written statement. "These charges are appropriate based on the thorough investigation conducted. I hope the victim's family and loved ones find some solace in knowing we are doing everything we can to get justice for Mr. Frazier."

Records show that Frazier's family filed a notice of claim against the city in early July, a precursor for a possible wrongful death lawsuit. No timeline for the claim has been given.

A Minneapolis police spokesman said that Cummings was still with the department as of Thursday, adding that his specific assignment wasn't public information.

Cummings joined the department in 2008 and has primarily worked in the 3rd Precinct, with brief stints in the 4th and the 1st, according to his personnel file. Police records show he has been the subject of at least 15 civilian complaints in his career, all of which were closed without discipline.

He has received several commendations, including one for saving the life of a woman who was trying to jump off a bridge onto Interstate 94.

According to a police report on the crash released earlier this year: Cummings was northbound on N. Lyndale Avenue with lights and siren activated as he pursued a suspect in an armed carjacking and one or more robberies. The report suggested that Cummings ran a red light when he hit the driver's side of Frazier's SUV at Lyndale and 41st avenues.

"The suspect vehicle disobeyed the red light and the squad followed," the report said. Frazier drove into the intersection after the suspect vehicle had passed and as the squad was entering it.

The collision pushed Frazier's westbound vehicle into a minivan stopped at a red light facing south, then into a Metro Transit bus shelter, before coming to a rest, the report said.

Frazier, 40, of St. Paul, was taken to a hospital, where he was stable before he "suddenly coded," the report continued. "Hospital staff were able to get a pulse back but lost it again," and he was pronounced dead. Cummings and the minivan driver were slightly injured.

Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the young woman whose cellphone video of George Floyd's death in May 2020 helped convict fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murder.

Frazier's family demanded justice and rallied outside Minneapolis City Hall, where the police are headquartered, in the aftermath of the crash.

"My brother got taken away from us for no reason," Frazier's brother, Orlando Frazier, said this past summer. "We want justice because how can this keep going on like this?"

Frazier's daughter, Jamie Bradford, said at the time that Cummings should have been more careful.

"He was supposed to take precautions," she said. "He was supposed to slow down. … My heart is broke. My soul hurt."

Civil rights activist and lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong, community activist Mel Reeves and others have said police pursuits are dangerous and disproportionately affect Black neighborhoods.

"We know that this would not have happened in southwest Minneapolis," Levy Armstrong said at a news conference in July.

Family, friends and supporters that included Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, memorialized Frazier at a funeral service in late July. They recalled his penchant for quoting scripture, his adoration for his only grandchild, his love of rap music and barbecue and how much he enjoyed bringing his family together.

Police spokesman John Elder, who has since left the department, said at the time that Cummings' pursuit "fit the criteria" laid out by department policy for a pursuit.

However, the crash prompted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to announce that the city would review its police pursuit policy, which says police may not initiate a pursuit and must end one if it "poses an unreasonable risk to the officers, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued who may be unwilling participants."

Police officials say the former policy gave officers discretion to pursue suspects for certain property crimes. Now they will only be allowed to initiate pursuit for serious and violent felonies or gross misdemeanors including murder and attempted murder, serious or violent sex crimes, kidnapping, carjacking and arson.

The new policy states that officers can give chase only in situations where they believe a suspect has committed or is about to commit "a serious and violent felony or gross misdemeanor." It allows for pursuit if the suspect's driving is "so flagrantly reckless that the driver would pose an imminent and life-threatening danger to the public if not apprehended."

The policy, which was last updated in June 2019 after chases had jumped 25% over three years, states that police may not initiate a pursuit and must end one in progress if it "poses an unreasonable risk to the officers, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued who may be unwilling participants."

Calls for change to the Minneapolis police pursuit policy rose after a State Patrol chase ended with an SUV crashing into a north Minneapolis playground, injuring three young children in June 2018.

