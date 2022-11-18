Police say that the gunfire one year ago in Minneapolis that killed an entrepreneur and civil rights activist came from a pickup truck that law enforcement is anxious to find.

Randall Lee Smith was shot multiple times about 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2021, in the 1200 block of S. 7th Street, and police have been looking since then for the suspect and a pickup that is similar to a Dodge Ram.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the pickup stopping parallel to Smith. The 41-year-old father of two was shot while sitting in his car near U.S. Bank Stadium, according to reports from police. He died less than two hours later at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Smith, 41, managed the south Minneapolis-based All Square grilled-cheese restaurant, the anchor for a social justice nonprofit that hires and helps find a path for people after prison. Smith was also a graduate of All Square's fellowship program, and he helped start the All Square Fellow Fund.

Time named All Square one of 2019's "Greatest Places." After the murder of George Floyd, the Vikings donated $250,000 to All Square. Earlier last year, Smith told the Star Tribune he planned to apply for a grant from that funding to start his own car-detailing business.

"He was just a profound human being," Emily Hunt Turner, founder and CEO of All Square, said days after Smith's death. "We called him 'the Prophet,' because he was about as centered in and committed to humanity as anyone I've known."

Randall Smith

Investigators with the Minneapolis police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are asking for the public's help in identifying the pickup and any other information that might lead to whoever is involved in the killing.

Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.