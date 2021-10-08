Minneapolis Police Department use-of-force trainer Lt. Johnny Mercil, who was captured on body camera recordings released this week saying he believed a group of protesters were white "because there's not looting and fires," during the unrest that followed George Floyd's killing, has left the department, city officials said Friday.

Mercil, 49, was no longer with the department as of May 4, according to Mayor Jacob Frey's office on Friday, they declined to elaborate on the circumstances behind his departure.

On April 6, Mercil testified for the prosecution about the city's use-of-force training and policies in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial in Floyd's killing. He said the minimal amount of force needed should be used and the force Chauvin used on Floyd was unauthorized by department policy.

"If you can use a lower level of force to meet your objectives, it's safer and better for everybody," he said.

At the time of his testimony, Mercil said he was in charge of the department's use-of-force training but was on medical leave from the department. He was calm and measured on the stand, but his tone was much more pugnacious and denigrating in recently released body camera video from the days of unrest that followed Floyd's murder.

On the night of May 30, 2020, five days after Floyd's death, Mercil was recorded discussing whether to arrest a group of protesters, saying "it's time to start (expletive) put … people in jail and just prove the mayor wrong about these white supremacists from out of state," he said. "Although this group probably is predominantly white because there's not looting and fires."

Video (02:30): Body camera video shows Minneapolis police discuss 'hunting' suspects, celebrate shooting protesters during George Floyd unrest Video (02:30): Body camera video shows Minneapolis police discuss 'hunting' suspects, celebrate shooting protesters during George Floyd unrest

Mercil also said to officer Michael Osbeck, "[Expletive] these media," and mockingly added, "Hold on a second, let me check your credentials, make a few phone calls to verify …"

Osbeck responded, "They think they can do whatever they want." Mercil said, "There's a [expletive] curfew."

Media, however, were exempt from the curfews imposed after Floyd's death. Attempts to reach Mercil on Friday were not successful.

The footage of Mercil and other officers was released last week in connection with the case of Jaleel K. Stallings, 29, who was acquitted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he returned fire at officers who fired a 40-millimeter "marking round" at him from an unmarked van. Stallings said he didn't realize they were police and acted in self-defense. Body camera and surveillance footage shows Stallings immediately go to the ground. Officer Justin Stetson and Sgt. Andrew Bittell punched and kicked Stallings, who did not resist, as he said, "Listen, listen, sir!" before he is pulled to a sitting position, bloodied and dazed.

Stallings' acquittal was first reported by the Minnesota Reformer, which was also the first outlet to release the footage. It was later released to other media by Stallings' attorney, Eric Rice, who declined to comment Friday. Mayor Jacob Frey called the footage "galling" but declined to discuss whether discipline resulted from the case.

Mercil joined the Minneapolis department in 1996 and worked as a patrol officer in the Third Precinct in southeast Minneapolis, the same precinct as Chauvin. During his career, he also was part of the Community Response Team, mounted patrol, robbery and juvenile units. He was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2017 and was transferred to the training division, where he was placed in charge of use of force.

In an interview Wednesday, the mayor said officers cannot be disciplined if they leave before an investigation concludes and that it has been difficult to fully investigate officers who are on "extended leave."

Other body camera footage released that night includes:

• Footage from Stetson's body camera showing him repeatedly firing marking rounds at protesters before yelling "Gotcha!" while officer Kristopher Dauble laughs and the two fist-bump.

• Footage from officer Joseph Adams' body camera showing him commenting that it was a "busy night" to Cmdr. Bruce Folkens, who said, "Tonight it was just nice to hear 'We're gonna find some more people instead of chasing people around … you guys are out hunting people now, it's just a nice change of tempo … [Expletive] these people."

Those officers' statuses were not released by the city.

The city's website shows Police Chief Medaria Arradondo issued one suspension and three letters of reprimand this year.

Chauvin is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence. He was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. Three other fired officers are awaiting trial in the murder. All four also face federal indictments.

Staff Writer Liz Navratil contributed to this report.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

Twitter: @rochelleolson