Minneapolis police are investigating a stabbing off Hennepin Avenue in Uptown on Saturday afternoon.
A man was critically injured after being stabbed in the neck in the 2800 block of Hennepin Avenue just before 3 p.m., according to police.
The victim, who wasn't identified, was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. Police were investigating and no one had been arrested as of mid-evening Saturday.
