Minneapolis police said there was a homicide on the city's North Side on Thursday night.
Few details were available late Thursday night, but Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten confirmed a fatal shooting at 1611 N. Plymouth Av. That's just down the street from the department's 4th Precinct headquarters.
It's the city's 63rd homicide this year, according to a Star Tribune database.
