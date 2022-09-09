Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis police said there was a homicide on the city's North Side on Thursday night.

Few details were available late Thursday night, but Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten confirmed a fatal shooting at 1611 N. Plymouth Av. That's just down the street from the department's 4th Precinct headquarters.

It's the city's 63rd homicide this year, according to a Star Tribune database.