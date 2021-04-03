New technology recently allowed the Minneapolis Police Department to set up a new nonemergency tip line, the department announced last week.

The new phone number will allow people to share information about suspicious activity that does not require an immediate response from law enforcement.

The new number is 612-673-5335. However, people with an emergency should continue to call 911, police cautioned.

The improved tip line technology significantly increases call capacity and allows those who will be handling the tips to do so more efficiently, police spokesman John Elder said Saturday.

The citizens' tips will be forwarded to the appropriate police investigative division for further follow-up, he said.

The Police Department was able to enhance the current technology at no additional cost, Elder said.

"We are grateful to the community for providing tips when they see something suspicious or have information that will help keep our city safe. This new tip line will be able to handle a large volume of calls and process the tips more effectively," Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a news release.

For more ways to contact the city of Minneapolis or to report information to law enforcement:

• Call 311 for city information from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or e-mail minneapolis311@minneapolismn.gov.

• Minneapolis business and property owners can call 612-673-2499 with questions during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, and for general information about regulations and resources.

• Call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota Tip Line: 800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at crimestoppersMN.org.

• 911 remains the number to call for true emergencies.

David Chanen • 612-673-4465