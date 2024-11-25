Two Minneapolis officers injured after squad car crashed into another vehicle

Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt Saturday night when their squad car collided with another vehicle in the city’s downtown.
The officers were sent to the hospital, while the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, according to police.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 12:21AM
The crash happened after 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 9th Street South. Police said the officers were driving with their lights and siren activated when their car and a security vehicle collided.
The officers were hospitalized with noncritical injuries. The driver of the security vehicle was not hurt.
The Police Department was investigating the crash. As of Sunday, police had not released additional details.
