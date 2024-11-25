Minneapolis

Two Minneapolis officers injured after squad car crashed into another vehicle

The officers were sent to the hospital, while the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, according to police.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 12:21AM
Minneapolis Police Department (Minneapolis Police Department)

Two Minneapolis police officers were hurt Saturday night when their squad car collided with another vehicle in the city’s downtown.

The crash happened after 8:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 9th Street South. Police said the officers were driving with their lights and siren activated when their car and a security vehicle collided.

The officers were hospitalized with noncritical injuries. The driver of the security vehicle was not hurt.

The Police Department was investigating the crash. As of Sunday, police had not released additional details.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More

Stage & Arts

Minneapolis awards $200,000-plus in grants for Vibrant Storefronts Initiative

card image

Five artist-run organizations will use the money to subsidize rent in previously vacant Loring Park storefronts.

Minneapolis

Two Minneapolis officers injured after squad car crashed into another vehicle

card image

St. Paul

Homeless Minnesotans hired to clean Metro Transit light rail stations in St. Paul

card image