Minneapolis police continue to seek help in locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster care home Thursday morning.
Police said the girl, Majesti Newsom, of north Minneapolis, is a Black female, 4 feet tall, approximately 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts, police said.
Majesti's foster home is on the the 1500 block of N. Queen Avenue in Minneapolis. The girl is familiar with the 1600 block of N. Thomas Avenue, police said.
Anyone who sees her or who has information about her location is asked to call 911 immediately.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Death of Minneapolis toddler ruled a homicide
An autopsy found the boy suffered "multiple blunt force injuries."
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police continue search for missing 10-year-old girl
The girl is described as having black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.
Local
Charges dropped, lives ruined, but St. Paul officer still on force
False sex trafficking charges ravaged the lives of two dozen people. But the St. Paul officer they sued for violating their constitutional rights is still on the force. An officer's participation in a federal task force has "become blanket immunity for anything they do," said the attorney of one.
Family remembers girl, 6, killed in crash with car fleeing police in Brooklyn Center
Parents said Blessings McLaurin-Grey had overcome odds starting from birth.
Local
Inflation spurs rising demand at Minnesota food shelves
Many food shelves are serving more people this summer than in summer 2020 and 2021, which were record years for food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.