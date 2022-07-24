Minneapolis police continue to seek help in locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster care home Thursday morning.

Police said the girl, Majesti Newsom, of north Minneapolis, is a Black female, 4 feet tall, approximately 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts, police said.

Majesti's foster home is on the the 1500 block of N. Queen Avenue in Minneapolis. The girl is familiar with the 1600 block of N. Thomas Avenue, police said.

Anyone who sees her or who has information about her location is asked to call 911 immediately.