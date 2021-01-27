Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has taken himself out of the running for the top police job in San Jose, Calif.

The Minneapolis Police Department issued a statement Tuesday evening, a day after San Jose announced that he was among the finalists for the job there.

"Chief Arradondo at this time has respectfully requested to have his name withdrawn from consideration for the San Jose Chief search process," according to the MPD release. "He wishes the City of San Jose and the SJPD the best as they select their next Chief of Police."

The statement, sent by MPD spokesman John Elder, said the chief remains "committed" to Minneapolis and the work to "enact transformational change."

On Monday, Elder said a recruiter reached out to Chief Arradondo for his résumé. He then gave permission for it to be sent to San Jose.

According to documents from the city of San Jose, Arradondo was among six finalists. One person had already withdrawn.

Arradondo has faced many challenges in the past year following calls for police reform in the aftermath of George Floyd's death and an increase in violent crime.

Arradondo joined the force in 1989 as a patrol officer in the Fourth Precinct. He was later appointed to head the Minneapolis Police Department in 2017.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759