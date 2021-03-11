Minneapolis police are asking for help in finding a missing vulnerable woman.

Kiana Nicole Skinner, 34, was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of SE. 6th Street, according to police. She was wearing a black jacket, Ugg-style boots and a pink bandanna. She also has a visible tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Skinner is Black with a light complexion, 5 feet 3 and 155 pounds, with black/dark brown hair usually worn in a bun. She has brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.