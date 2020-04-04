Minneapolis police say they have arrested the man charged with shooting three people at a birthday party, killing one of them.

Christopher Brown, 23, was arrested sometime on Thursday and taken to the Hennepin County jail, officials say. He was wanted for one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the March 22 killing of Kyle Culberson and the shooting of two other men.

Brown was booked into jail just after 4 p.m. Thursday, records show, although the circumstances of his arrest weren’t immediately known. Brown and his sister, 21-year-old Dionne R. McCall of St. Cloud, were charged by warrant Tuesday for their roles in the incident.

Online jail records show that McCall, who is charged with driving Brown to and from the crime scene, hasn’t been arrested, although she previously spoke with police.

According to the charging documents, Brown showed up at a birthday party for Culberson and another man at a house in the 5100 block of N. James Avenue, but was denied entry by the home’s owner.

After an argument broke out, during which Culberson reportedly struck Brown with a glass bowl, the defendant pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking Culberson once in the chest and wounding two men in the leg, prosecutors say.

He then fled in a vehicle that was traced back to McCall, the owner. Investigators tracked the vehicle using nearby surveillance cameras, according to the charges. They later interviewed McCall, who admitted to driving the car from St. Cloud to Minneapolis and back, the charges say.

Court documents show that police had been watching the house where the shooting occurred since as far back as October 2018 and had raided it twice in recent months as part of an ongoing drugs and weapons investigation.

Brown is being held in lieu of $1 million bond and was set to make his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.

An e-mail requesting comment from his court-appointed attorney wasn’t immediately returned.