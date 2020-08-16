Protesters damaged the Minneapolis police 5th Precinct building in south Minneapolis on Saturday night, breaking a window with rocks and leaving graffiti.

Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a statement Sunday that he will not tolerate people “hijacking peaceful protests” and engaging in destructive behavior that included targeting officers with commercial-grade fireworks.

“Acts such as these do absolutely nothing to constructively engage and activate true and real needed reforms,” he said. “The vast majority of the men and women of the MPD who continue to come to work each day and night are doing so to keep our communities safe and make a positive difference. I support them and their efforts working professionally during this pandemic, amidst an increase in violent crime and as we diligently press forward in creating a new MPD in partnership with our communities.”

Between 50 to 60 people marched to the precinct, 3101 S. Nicollet Av., around 10 p.m. It appeared peaceful at first, according to police spokesman John Elder, but the group became violent.

Elder said some staff were inside when protesters started throwing large rocks and paint on the building and cameras. Officers in the area responded and were shot at with fireworks, but Elder said no one was injured.

Additional officers were called to respond, but protesters fled before they arrived, Elder said.

The incident is under investigation, and Arradondo said those engaged in the vandalism “will be prosecuted to the full extent lawfully.”

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said on Twitter that it’s “tired of being nice and politically correct to people who destroy, burn and loot. These are not rational people and only want destruction.”