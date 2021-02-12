The city of Minneapolis announced plans to reopen the intersection where George Floyd was killed, but not until after the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Mayor Jacob Frey and Council Members Andrea Jenkins and Alondra Cano announced Friday.

The intersection at 38th and Chicago must never "return to normal," Frey said, saying that a survey will be sent out in a few weeks for residents to vote on their preservation options for the memorial. He said he would prefer tire tracks never again cross the place where Floyd died.

"But the intervening months have been far less straightforward. Barricades that were originally placed at the intersection to protect both people as well as the public art are now in many senses used as a screen for illicit activity and have re-traumatized neighborhoods," he said.

Frey says the the intersection will be re-opened to city services including waste collection, snow removal, and police, but barricades will remain in place under after the trial to prevent regular vehicular traffic, and to maintain the space for community gathering and reflection.

"That intersection must open and must open with an intentional and thoughtful and compassionate way," said MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo. "When we get to that point of reopening, the Minneapolis pd will play a role in that, but we will play a role in it in concern with the collaboration with our community stakeholders."

The memorial, also known as George Floyd Square, sprang into existence after Chauvin killed George Floyd outside Cup Foods convenience store in May 2020. A command post for food drives and protest against the Minneapolis Police Department last summer, it's since become a fully autonomous zone occupied by a group called Meet on the Street, whose de facto leaders include Marcia Howard, Jeanelle Austin, Madi Ramirez-Tentinger. Protest medics with 612 M*A*S*H are another regular presence. They have held movie nights and block parties, and recently constructed an ice rink in the street.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, with Council Member Andrea Jenkins and Mayor Jacob Frey, spoke at a news conference at City Hall to talk about next steps at 38th and Chicago, site of the killing of George Floyd.

Last August, Meet on the Street issued a list of demands in return for reopening the intersection, which include recalling Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, firing Superintendent Drew Evans of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, establishing a state office for the prosecution of police, investing $156 million in various community services over 10 years, freeing local man Myon Burrell (whose murder conviction was highly disputed and whose life sentence was commuted in December), and keeping the intersection closed under after the trials of Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's death.

Howard, a former Marine and longtime English teacher who has been on leave from Roosevelt High School since the death of Floyd, has been guarding the memorial 17 hours a day, including through this week's cold snap. She often keeps a solitary vigil, but has more than 100,000 followers on Tik Tok, where she posts updates. Howard previously vowed the city would have to reopen George Floyd Square over her dead body if the demands aren't met.

Frey and Jenkins and Cano, calling for access for the 5 and 23 buses, have been negotiating terms over the last six months. The city has initiated a Truth and Reconciliation process examining structural racism in city policy, named 38th Street one of the city's seven designated Cultural Districts, and committed $10.5 million in 2020-2021 for community healing at the memorial.

The City Council has also approved adding the commemorative street name of George Perry Floyd Jr. Place to Chicago Avenue between 37th and 39th Streets.

"Many in the community have worked for years to bring vitality to the neighborhood at the intersection of 38th and Chicago," Frey, Jenkins, and Cano wrote in a November 2020 letter to Meet on the Streets. "The continued full closure of the street is harming local business, and some may not be able to survive much longer under the current conditions. Many residents, while supportive of creating space for the memorial, would also like to see the neighborhoods reconnected. We take very seriously our responsibility to provide city services to all of our residents and businesses; including clearing snow, removing solid waste and recycling, and ensuring emergency vehicle access."

A city survey received more than 900 opinions about 38th and Chicago. About 65% of respondents wanted to reopen the intersection in some capacity, while 19% requested the memorial remain closed. Nearly three-fourths of respondents were white, while 7% were Black. That's different than the demographics of the neighborhood, according to the survey: The population within a one-mile radius of 38th and Chicago is 49% white and 18% Black.

On June 19, 2020, a man was killed at 38th and Chicago. Protesters occupying the square accused MPD of impeding paramedics and failing to investigate. The medical examiner later ruled the death self-inflicted.

On Dec. 27, a man and woman were shot near the memorial. MPD spokesman John Elder claimed shell casings and other evidence was withheld from police.

George Floyd Square is also home to a sweeping collection of protest art. Some of the most recognized pieces are a raised fist sculpture in the center of the intersection, a black and white aerosol portrait of Floyd by Peyton Scott Russell, the "Say Their Names Cemetery" in a grassy area a block away, a long list of names painted on Chicago Avenue of nearly 150 people of color killed by police, and an iconic sunflower mural of Floyd on the facade of Cup Foods by Xena Goldman, Cadex Herrera, Greta McLain, and others, which was featured during Floyd's funeral in June 2020, and has been vandalized at least twice since.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Susan Du • 612-673-4028