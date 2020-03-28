To encourage social distancing, the city of Minneapolis said it plans to “enhance” some outdoor spaces by adding barricades or bollards to protect bicyclists or pedestrians.
It comes as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Outdoor exercise is permitted under the order, provided that people stay at least 6 feet apart.
Those changes will affect: Plymouth Avenue North; West 36th Street, from Dupont Avenue to Bde Maka Ska; and 26th Avenue South between 9th Street and Franklin Avenue. The eastbound lane of Main Street from Third Avenue to the Stone Arch Bridge will be closed.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced that it will close the Lake Harriet Parkway to traffic, starting Friday night. Lake Nokomis Parkway will close to traffic starting at 5 p.m. Monday and open to pedestrians Tuesday. Bike paths will remain open, where they exist.
A day earlier, the Park Board announced it was closing off sections of two parkways that run along the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis, following demands to keep vehicles off the street so park users could have more space.
