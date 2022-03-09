Minneapolis officials promised this week to implement a series of changes aimed at avoiding a repeat of the problems that plagued the city's response to unrest following George Floyd's killing in 2020.

The suggestions outlined by Maryland-based risk management firm Hillard Heintze "will be put to use," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. "Rebuilding trust between community and local government relies on us taking concrete actions informed by this review's recommendations."

This is a synopsis of the roughly two dozen recommendations outlined in the 86-page report: